Tips To Find A Perfect Shade of Compact Powder

Sep 19, 2018, 09:56 am IST
Whether your skin looks dull or slathered in grease, you have compact powder to the rescue.

A compact powder is a one-stop solution for brighter, clearer, shine-free skin. Finding one that is perfect for you might require a bit of trial and error, but it sure is worth the effort.

Tips to find a better one:

  • Regardless of the brand, always choose a shade that matches your skin color.
  • If you end up picking up a compact that is a few shades lighter than your skin tone, your skin may turn grey or ashy in some time.
  • Know your skin type and the coverage level you are looking for before buying a compact powder.
  • If your skin tone is on the lighter side, you can opt for a compact with a pink undertone and one or two shades lighter than your skin tone. If your skin tone is on the deeper side, go for a compact with a yellow or orange undertone and a color that matches your skin tone.
  • Always try the product on the face and not on the back of your hand.
  • Ask your makeup artist for suggestions.
  • Every compact has a different coverage level. If you want more natural finish, then opt for one with sheer coverage, or you can even try translucent powder. A medium or full coverage powder evens out the imperfections and unevenness.

