Triple Talaq : 62-year-old husband divorces 29-year-old wife via WhatsApp

A 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad was given talaq over a WhatsApp message by her 62-year-old husband.

Huma Saira got married to an Oman Sheikh Ghabish Said Nasib Al Jalboobi back in May 2017 in Hyderabad. She said she even went to Oman for one year and lived there.

The 29-year-old woman alleged that she was harassed by her husband in Oman but she compromised and continued to stay there.

Saira revealed she gave birth to a baby boy during her stay but her baby died due to bad health within three months. After the baby died, the couple started having issues.

The husband even used to tell her to go back to India since the baby had died.

However, after some time, Saira was sent to India for a medical treatment by her husband on July 30, 2018. The man assured her that he will come back to India but never turned up and sent her a talaqnama over WhatsApp on August 12, 2018.

Huma Saira is now seeking help from Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, regarding this matter. She says that her husband has been ignoring her messages and questions regarding the talaq.