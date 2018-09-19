Varun Dhawan Asks Co-star Alia Bhatt to Increase Fee for Acting in Bollywood

Bollywood’s generation next actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their smashing debut in movies together. They starred in Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ along with Sidharth Malhotra and the rest as they say is history.

Varun and Alia’s on and off-screen chemistry is adored by the fans, who want to see them together in movies. Their pairing is a big hit and there’s ample proof of it. Pinkvilla.com quoted Varun talking about pay disparity in the film industry. He has been quoted as saying, “Why has it taken the trade and the industry as a whole until a Raazi to realise that Alia Bhatt is a big star. Be it Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and even 2 States were all hits and Alia Bhatt was just as responsible for it’s success as I was or Arjun Kapoor was.”

Varun added, “I would always tell Alia, what are you doing? You take very little money. Are you stupid? Increase your price.”

On the work front, Varun is these days busy promoting ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made In India’ along with Anushka Sharma. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF).