What Sreeshant’s Wife Did When He Was In Jail Will Make You Believe In True Love

One of the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 12 is former cricketer Sreesanth. Although the cricketer-turned-actor isn’t a great fan of Bigg Boss, he did watch a couple of episodes. Bigg Boss 12 house thanks to wife Bhuvneshwari, who is a big fan.

Talking about his wife, the former cricketer said she decided to marry him when he was going through the toughest phase of his life. “Sreesanth is a true friend, there is nothing he will not do for people he loves,” was what she said. She, however, had one caveat – whatever happens, he should not shave his head. Shaving one’s head has been a common task inside Bigg Boss house in the past seasons. Bhuvaneshwari got emotional while bidding him goodbye and requested the makers not to shave off his hair.

In December 2013 Sreesanth married his girlfriend Bhuvneshwari Kumari of Jaipur’s Shekhawat family. Both Sreesanth and Bhuvaneswari knew each other since the past 6 years.

Sreesanth was banned for life by BCCI after being found guilty for spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League in 2013. The cricketer started his second innings in the entertainment industry after that. He has done Malayalam films such as Big Picture and Team 5 as wll as a Hindi film, Aksar 2.

Reports suggest that when Sreesanth was in jail, his wife used to sleep in the kitchen. She did this as she wanted to feel the same difficulty that her husband was witnessing while in jail.

Following a 2013 scandal in the Indian Premier League, Sreesanth and two other Rajasthan Royals players were banned for life over alleged involvement in betting and spot-fixing. Criminal charges were later dropped, but the players remained banned for breaching the BCCI’s code of conduct. However, a single judge bench of the Kerala High Court lifted Sreesanth’s life ban for match-fixing. Sreesanth was acquitted for lack of proof.

Before Bigg Boss 12, he also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa. Not just entertainment, he also tried his hand at politics. He contested from Thiruvananthapuram for the Kerala Assembly elections on a BJP ticket but lost.