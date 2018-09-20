Afghanistan Deports Kerala Man With ISIS Links

Along with 14 other sympathizers, a Kerala man had sent off to Afghanistan to join the ISIS has been deported.

26-year-old Nashidul Hamzafar resident from Wayanad was deported to New Delhi from Kabul by the Afghan Security Agencies for entering the country illegally last year to join the ISIS or Dashi.

Hamzafar and his associates had left the country on October 3, 2017, and travelled to Oman and Iran before reaching Kabul, Afghanistan, where he was detained, as per the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s reports.

The agency has alleged Hamzafar participated in the conspiracy through encrypted social media platforms and knew the other accused through his college friends.

The NIA’s statement said: The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates since Ramadan, 2015, with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of the ISIS. Pursuant to the conspiracy, 14 accused persons from Kasaragod district had left India or their workplaces in the Middle-East between mid-May and early-July, 2016, before travelling to Afghanistan, where they joined the ISIS.

He was produced before a special court for NIA cases in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He will now be taken to Kochi on transit remand for producing him before the special NIA court there that had issued warrant against him, the NIA spokesperson said.