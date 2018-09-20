celebrities

Anushka Sharma looks stunning during Sui Dhaaga promotion: See Pics

Sep 20, 2018, 10:02 pm IST
Less than a minute
Anushka-Sharma

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaga.

Recently, a new photo Anushka surfaced on social media in which Anushka is looking just too classy and scintillating in her desi avatar. In the picture, donning a black and golden suit, Anushka is just sparkling with the beauty. Her bindi and the pair of accessories are also adding to her beauty.

Check out the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And Anushka In Kolkatta for Sui dhaaga promotions #suidhaaga #anushkasharma #danielbauermakeupandhair

A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on

Tags

Related Articles

Birthday-Surprice-from-Dhanush-To-Sai-Pallavi
May 10, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Surprise Birthday Celebration For Sai Pallavi From Dhanush & Maari-2 Team

Aug 25, 2018, 09:34 pm IST

Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel trolled as Aunty for Her Sexy Photo: See Pic

DrunkBollywood
Jun 21, 2018, 05:49 pm IST

Weird habits of Bollywood celebrities that will surprise you : See Pics

cristiano-ronaldo
Jul 10, 2018, 10:04 pm IST

Its TRUE, Cristiano Ronaldo has Left Real Madrid and is Going to Join this Club

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close