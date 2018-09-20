India

Fuel Prices Once Again Rises Burdening Common Man

Sep 20, 2018, 08:07 am IST
fuel prices
fuel prices rises again

The fuel prices rise once again burdening the common man.

The petrol price was raised by 6 paise, while the price of diesel has not changed

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.22

 

73.88

  

82.16

 

73.78

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.07

 

75.73

  

84.01

 

75.63

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 89.60

 

78.42

  

89.54

 

78.32

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

85.46

 

78.10

 

  

85.40

 

78

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.58

 

 

79.08

  

85.52

 

 

78.98

 

