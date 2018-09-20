Fuel Prices Once Again Rises Burdening Common Man

The fuel prices rise once again burdening the common man.
The petrol price was raised by 6 paise, while the price of diesel has not changed
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.22
73.88
|
82.16
73.78
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.07
75.73
|
84.01
75.63
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|89.60
78.42
|
89.54
78.32
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
85.46
78.10
|
85.40
78
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.58
79.08
|
85.52
78.98
