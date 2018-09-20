India Confirms Meeting with Pakistan on Sidelines of UN General Assembly

A meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart is in the offing, said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday. He said, “I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between EAM & Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of UN General Assembly at a mutually convenient date and time.” For those reading too much into the meeting already, this is what Kumar had to offer, “This is just a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue.”

The development came hours after Pakistan said it was yet to hear from India following Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s letter to PM Narendra Modi. Pakistan said its Prime Minister had responded to India in a positive spirit. Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan said that they are awaiting a formal response from India.

“Pakistan PM has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await a formal response from India,” Mohammad Faisal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan Spokesperson said. In his letter, Khan had written, “Pakistan and India have an undeniably challenging relationship. We, however, owe it to our peoples, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to bridge differences and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.