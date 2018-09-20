Mira Rajput spotted with Shahid Kapoor for the screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu post-pregnancy

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor walked down the aisle on July 7, 2015, in an arranged marriage set-up. The couple was blessed with their first baby Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016. Completing their lovely family, ShaMira (as their fans lovingly call them), welcomed their second little bundle of joy, Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018. Ever since the baby’s birth, Mira last gave an appearance when she was discharged from the hospital.

Mira Rajput who was taking rest after her post-pregnancy, on Tuesday attended a special screening of Batti Gul Meter Chalu with her husband Shahid. Paparazzi caught her glimpse and various photographs are doing rounds on the Internet.

In the photographs, post-pregnancy, beaming with happiness Mira looks extremely happy while posing for the camera. The glow and smile on her face show that she is enjoying her new phase of life. The couple walked hand-in-hand. The duo can be seen twinning in black outfits. Mira looks gorgeous in her choice of outfit, while Shahid Kapoor is dapper in his black coloured sweat-shirt and track pants.

View this post on Instagram That glow on her face post pregnancy #mirakapoor @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 19, 2018 at 11:21am PDT



Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid revealed who named Zain. “We kind of decided both the names together when we were having our first baby. So, when the boy happened to be, we stuck to Zain,” he said.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ releases today and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in lead roles.