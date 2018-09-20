celebrities

Monalisa looks super stylish in her green gown: See Pics

Sep 20, 2018, 04:39 pm IST
Less than a minute
Monalisa greeen

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm.

Dressed in a stunning green gown, Monalisa looks astonishing as she makes some sexy and cute poses for the camera.

 

