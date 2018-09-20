OnePlus 6T Cases Gives Vital Clues About Phone’s Design

So far all the rumours seemed to suggest that the OnePlus 6T would be almost identical to the recently released Oppo R17 Pro. What this means is that the One PLUS6T will borrow the triple camera setup on the back. But if case maker ZGAR’s design is anything to go by, they think otherwise. An online listing showing a variety of cases by ZGAR highlights the presence of a dual camera setup on the OnePlus 6T instead of the futuristic triple camera setup.

The leaked case image also reveals there will be no cutout for a fingerprint sensor on the back. This is due to the fact that OnePlus 6T will launch with an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to the Vivo Nex.

The camera cutout looks quite similar to the OnePlus 6, so the device instead of the highly rumoured triple camera setup might feature a dual camera set up in a vertical orientation paired with an LED flash.

The OnePlus 6T is rumoured to feature a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop display notch design. Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. OnePlus recently confirmed that alongside the OnePlus 6T, it is set to launch a USB Type-C supported Type C Bullets headphones.