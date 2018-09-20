Priyanka Chopra’s Amazing customised Birthday Cake for Nick Jonas

American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas turned 26 on 16th September. His fiance Priyanka Chopra planned to make his birthday special by customizing a birthday cake. In a video that has been shared on Chopra’s Instagram handle, the cake is being shown. It is been designed as a roulette table decorated with edible dollar notes, coins, cigars, playing cards, etc.

The highlight on the cake is the caption by Chopra that reads, “I bet my money on you, babe”. This only proves how much Chopra loves Jonas and she is not afraid to let the world know about it.



In another video, Jonas blows the candle and seems happy as he eats some cake.