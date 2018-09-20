celebrities

Priyanka Chopra’s Amazing customised Birthday Cake for Nick Jonas

Sep 20, 2018, 03:45 pm IST
American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas turned 26 on 16th September. His fiance Priyanka Chopra planned to make his birthday special by customizing a birthday cake. In a video that has been shared on Chopra’s Instagram handle, the cake is being shown. It is been designed as a roulette table decorated with edible dollar notes, coins, cigars, playing cards, etc.

The highlight on the cake is the caption by Chopra that reads, “I bet my money on you, babe”. This only proves how much Chopra loves Jonas and she is not afraid to let the world know about it.

 

Nick’s birthday cake ordered by peecee (? : @houseofpastry ) . @nickjonas @priyankachopra ?

In another video, Jonas blows the candle and seems happy as he eats some cake.

 

Priyanka celebrating nick’s birthday. ?? . @nickjonas @priyankachopra

Hey man, Joe here. Love your friendship & brotherhood. You kick ass. Thanks for being a fan. Love you. #happybirthday #coorslight #notsponsored #wejustllovecoorslight

