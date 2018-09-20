India

Read Pakistan PM Khan’s Letter To PM Modi

Sep 20, 2018, 02:10 pm IST
letter
Imran Khan's letter to Narendra Modi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had written his formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the possibility of peace talks between the 2 nations.

Here is the LETTER:

Imran Khan’s letter to Narendra Modi

After the attack on India from Pakistan based terrorists in 2016, the relationship between the 2 neighbours had strained.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister has tweeted:

