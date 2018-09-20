Read Pakistan PM Khan’s Letter To PM Modi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had written his formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the possibility of peace talks between the 2 nations.
Here is the LETTER:
After the attack on India from Pakistan based terrorists in 2016, the relationship between the 2 neighbours had strained.
Pakistan’s Finance Minister has tweeted:
PM has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await formal reaponse from India.
— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) September 20, 2018
