Samsung Galaxy A7 is Here. All You Need to Know

Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). in South Korea. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) – a smartphone with three cameras on the back that should only cost a fraction of the Huawei P20 Pro’s price. The triple rear camera lenses are vertically stacked, with LED flash unit below the setup. The three cameras include a 120-degree Ultra Wide lens, an Auto Focus lens and a Depth lens.

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) runs Android 8,0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a large 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, ANT+, NFC (subject to region) with Samsung Pay support, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 3,300mAh battery under the hood. Dimensions of the handset are 159.8×76.8×7.5mm and weight is 168 grams. Sensors onboard the Galaxy A7 (2018) include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Keeping up with the trends, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) offers slightly curved front and glass back while the side frame isn’t specified, but seeing that it has no antenna lines it’s likely made of plastic. The available colours are blue, black, gold and pink. The handset will initially launch in select European and Asian markets and will gradually expand this Fall