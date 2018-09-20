Stylized Low Bun Hairstyle; Step By Step Tutorial

Classy and elegant, this stylized low bun is a treat to the eyes. Very stylish to say the least, this hairdo also makes your hair appear sleeker. You can style this updo in a contemporary fashion and steal the show wherever you go! This hairdo also wins extra brownie points for being hassle-free.

What You Need

Paddle brush

Fine comb

Hair elastics

U-pins

Bobby pins

Light-hold hairspray

Sectioning clips

Teasing comb

Rat tail comb

How To Style

1. Using the rat tail comb, make a deep side partition.

2. Separate the crown part of the hair with the help of the rat tail comb.

3. Secure the crown part of the hair using a sectioning clip. This will ensure that it won’t interfere with the styling of the lower section.

4. Tease the lower section using the teasing comb to create a voluminous effect.

5. Create a low side bun near the nape of your neck using the lower section.

6. Release the crown section from the clip and tease its back for extra volume at the crown.

7. Now smoothen the surface of the crown and brush it back towards the bun.

8. Wrap the section around the bun.

9. Tuck in the edges of the upper section around the bun using U-pins.

10. Secure the flyaways with bobby pins.

11. Make the hairdo stay in place with a light-hold hairspray