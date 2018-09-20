Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Shah Rukh Khan Does it Better than Everyone Else. Watch Video

Sui Dhaaga Challenge is quite simple. It is something we have all done at some point. All you have to do is to put the thread into the needle as fast as they can. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have challenged other Bollywood actors to participate in the Sui Dhaaga challenge and Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has gleefully accepted it and set a new record.

Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar had already attempted this challenge, but SRK did it faster than everyone else. In the video, SRK is seen holding a big needle which makes it easy to put the thread through it and he is heard saying that he has done the challenge in 0.0000001 milliseconds. Check out the video here:

As you can see SRK has done it in his own way, with a much bigger needle making things easier for him. So what you think about it?

Yesterday, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor also accepted the challenge, a video of which was posted by Varun Dhawan. In the video, See the video here:

Action superstar Akshay Kumar had earlier tried his hands at this challenge and failed miserably. Check out the video