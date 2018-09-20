Vijay Mallya’s Helicopters Auctioned Online For 4 Crores Each

Without being made aware of the auction, Vijay Mallya’s 2 helicopters have been auctioned off.

The Debt Recovery Tribunal auctioned off the helicopters of the liquor baron in an e-auction which were purchased by Delhi-based Choudhary Aviation Facilities Ltd for Rs 4.37 crore each.

The electronic auction took place in Bengaluru. The Tribunal held the e-auction on behalf of a consortium of 17 banks which filed the case in 2013 against Mallya and his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd for defaulting on loans borrowed from 2007-2012.

Although the 5-seater helicopters were 10 years old they were in serviceable condition.

Three firms participated in the auction, held with minimum bid price of Rs 1.75 crore for each copter of model 2008, last flown in 2013.