Xiaomi launches Mi A2 Red colour variant in India : Price and Specs

Xiaomi launched Mi A2 Red colour variant in India. The device was initially launched in four colour options – Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue.. The new colour option will go up for its first flash sale today at 12 PM on Mi online store and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The company has said it will bring the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant to India at a later date. However, as of now, only the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is the only one available for purchase in India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,010mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, Mi A2 features dual rear sensors consisting of a 12MP SonyIMX486 lens with f/1.75 aperture and a 20MP Sony IMX376 secondary sensor with a f/1.75 aperture. On the front, it features a 20MP with LED flash for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.