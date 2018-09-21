After PM Khan’s Letter To PM Modi Foreign Ministers To Meet In The US

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold peace talks between the 2 nations.

And now the foreign ministers of the 2 nation has decided to meet up.

This major development was confirmed by the spokesperson Raveesh Kumar who said that Ministry of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj & her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi will meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month.

Kumar, however, said that the meeting should not be confused with the resumption of peace talks between the leaders, but is simply just a meeting that has been agreed to as per Pakistan’s request.

However, Pakistan’s request for a SAARC summit in the country has been rejected by India as the environment is not productive for such a meeting.

Earlier this year in April, India had snubbed Pakistan and said it was difficult to proceed with the SAARC initiative, citing continuous support to cross-border terrorism by the neighbour.

SAARC summits are usually held biennially and hosted by a member state in alphabetical order. The member state hosting the summit assumes the Chair of the Association. The last SAARC Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad but after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to “prevailing circumstances”.