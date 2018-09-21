celebrities

Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen Pics Of Kareena Kapoor

Sep 21, 2018, 03:37 pm IST
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor ..!!

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 38 today, her family members threw her a little midnight birthday bash at her Mumbai residence on Thursday.

Bebo’s big day included her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, elder sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, his sister Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu.

Karisma took to Instagram to share fun moments from the night. In the one with Kareena, both the actors look casual chic in blue denims and tees. “Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever! ?????? #mypillar#mybestfriend,” Karsima captioned it.

 

Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever ! ?????? #mypillar #mybestfriend ??

Family fun ?? #birthdaygirl #bebo #ourrockstar ? #lafamilia

Birthday boomerang!!!

Sparkle and shine !!! Happy birthday !!! ?????

Birthday boomerang!!!

Rare & Unseen pics:

