Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen Pics Of Kareena Kapoor

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor ..!!

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 38 today, her family members threw her a little midnight birthday bash at her Mumbai residence on Thursday.

Bebo’s big day included her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, elder sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, his sister Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu.

Karisma took to Instagram to share fun moments from the night. In the one with Kareena, both the actors look casual chic in blue denims and tees. “Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever! ?????? #mypillar#mybestfriend,” Karsima captioned it.

View this post on Instagram Family fun ?? #birthdaygirl #bebo #ourrockstar ? #lafamilia A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Birthday boomerang!!! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 20, 2018 at 11:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Sparkle and shine !!! Happy birthday !!! ????? A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 20, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram Birthday boomerang!!! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 20, 2018 at 11:56am PDT

Rare & Unseen pics: