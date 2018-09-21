Kareena Kapoor wants to work with this Young Actor

If Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular divas in Bollywood, her cousin Ranbir is a powerhouse of talent. While the two have worked with almost every A-lister in their career, the cousins have never been offered a film together.

However, the 38-year-old actress is hopeful that someone might write a script for them. In an interview to a leading daily, the Veere Di Wedding actress said, “I would love to do a film with Ranbir, it will be wonderful. The chemistry will be unbelievable. I am deeply fond of him. So, never say never, and hopefully, someone will write a script.”

Kareena, who is immensely fond of Ranbir, added that he is one of the best actors in Bollywood right now. “I feel Ranbir is one of India’s greatest actors. For me, he is always above the film. I truly believe he is the best.”

But apart from Ranbir, Kareena has another favourite in B-Town. It is no secret that Kareena will finally get to work with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht. And she believes that Ranbir and Ranveer are Bollywood’s future.

“I think both Ranbir and Ranveer (Singh) will take (Hindi) cinema to another level,” added Kareena. On the work front, apart from Takht, Kareena has signed Good News opposite Akshay Kumar.