Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor wants to work with this Young Actor

However, the 38-year-old actress is hopeful that someone might write a script for them. In an interview to a leading daily,

Sep 21, 2018, 10:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

If Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular divas in Bollywood, her cousin Ranbir is a powerhouse of talent. While the two have worked with almost every A-lister in their career, the cousins have never been offered a film together.

However, the 38-year-old actress is hopeful that someone might write a script for them. In an interview to a leading daily, the Veere Di Wedding actress said, “I would love to do a film with Ranbir, it will be wonderful. The chemistry will be unbelievable. I am deeply fond of him. So, never say never, and hopefully, someone will write a script.”

Kareena, who is immensely fond of Ranbir, added that he is one of the best actors in Bollywood right now. “I feel Ranbir is one of India’s greatest actors. For me, he is always above the film. I truly believe he is the best.”

But apart from Ranbir, Kareena has another favourite in B-Town. It is no secret that Kareena will finally get to work with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht. And she believes that Ranbir and Ranveer are Bollywood’s future.

“I think both Ranbir and Ranveer (Singh) will take (Hindi) cinema to another level,” added Kareena. On the work front, apart from Takht, Kareena has signed Good News opposite Akshay Kumar.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 31, 2018, 03:04 pm IST

Certain very important places in India you would like to visit which are movie locations  

failed-bold-actresses-in-bollywood
May 26, 2018, 11:49 am IST

These bold actresses failed in Bollywood even after a lot more skin show

dependent-tax
Jun 21, 2017, 10:22 am IST

This country to introduce ‘dependence tax’, Indians will face big financial crisis

Jan 12, 2018, 10:44 am IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav complaints of being treated like a ‘commoner’ in jail

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close