Kashmiri Terrorist Burhan Wani in Pakistan’s Postal Stamp as ‘Freedom Icon’.

As per an English daily report, Pakistan has released 20 postal stamps to highlight Kashmiri’s condition on their repeated accusation that they are being oppressed by the Indian forces. Among those 20 postage stamps, it also includes terrorist Burhan Wani who was killed during an encounter with security forces in July 2016 along with his two associates in Anantnag.

Quoting a senior official of Pakistan Post, the report said that the stamps were issued from the Post’s headquarters in Karachi on 24 July to locally and internationally highlight the “plight of people living in Kashmir”. Along with the images, the stamps carry captions such as ‘use of chemical weapons’, ‘use of pellet guns’, ‘mass graves’, ‘braid chopping’ and ‘Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon’.

Wani was killed in an encounter along with two of his associates by security forces in Anantnag district in Kashmir on July 8, 2016. The series of 20 postal stamps are on sale on e-Bay and a few other online trading sites. Islamabad is selling one postage stamp for USD 6.99 which comes to approximately Rs 500. However, it is selling the same postal stamp for Rs 8 only in Pakistan.

According to an English news portal, C Tamilvannan, philatelist, also reacted on the issue and said that by releasing such postage stamps, Pakistan was just trying to malign India’s image. The pictures have been used to mislead people across the globe, said Jagannath Mani, a life member of Philately Congress of India. “The government of India should convey its objections and the Pakistan government should withdraw the stamps,” he

said