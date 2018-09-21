Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Katrina Kaif’s First Look in Thugs of Hindostan Released as motion poster: Video

Sep 21, 2018, 03:24 pm IST
After introducing megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan have now unveiled the look and character name of actress Katrina Kaif. She will be seen playing the role of Suraiyya in the movie. Dressed in lehenga choli, the actress wore nath around her nose. Needless to say, she can easily make any man go weak in knees.

The official Twitter handle of Yash Rash Films shared the motion poster tweeting, “She’s coming to make the entire Hindostan go weak in the knees. #KatrinaKaif as #Suraiyya.”

It seems like the lady plays the role of a dancer in the movie. However, makers have not divulged any further details about her character. Thugs of Hindostan is all set to hit the screens on November 8, 2018, during Diwali. Many pictures from the film are doing the rounds on social media that are making the wait difficult.

It is touted as the costliest Bollywood film ever and will be dubbed in both Tamil and Telugu languages for a wider audience experience.

