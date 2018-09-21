Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Mouni Roy Looking so Cute in her Latest pic with Round Specs: See Pics

She is wearing a black tank top paired with a black shrug and torn black denim. The round spectacle is giving an edge to her entire look.

Sep 21, 2018
Mouni Roy, Bollywood and television actress has just wrapped the shooting for her next film – RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, opposite John Abraham. She is one of the sought-after actresses of the television industry and an avid social media user. She never misses giving a sneak peek to her fans about her whereabouts.

Recently, the Naagin actress took to the Instagram story to share her pictures from the late night shoot. In the pictures, the fashion diva is dressed up in all black. She is wearing a black tank top paired with a black shrug and torn black denim. The round spectacle is giving an edge to her entire look.

She was already loved as TV’s Naagin and after Gold, her popularity rose to another level. The gorgeous lady keeps treating fans with her stunning pictures on social media.

Mouni became a household name with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi, and has featured in almost all K-series. Not only this, she has been applauded for playing Monobina Das in Akshay Kumar’s Gold. The actress has a huge following in the hinterland, courtesy her stint as Naagin in the successful TV series of the same name.

