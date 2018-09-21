Recipe: Homemade Ginger Ale

The freshness of mint juice, lemon juice and ginger are sure to beat the summer blues.
Ingredients Of Homemade Ginger Ale
- 30ml mint juice (method follows)
- 15ml ginger juice
- 20ml lemon juice
- 15ml sugar syrup
- Sprite or 7Up
- Sprig of mint
How to Make Homemade Ginger Ale
1. To make the mint juice, take mint leaves and ice and blend the two. Strain out the juice.
2. To make ginger juice, use ginger and a little bit of water and blend it
3.Mix mint juice, ginger juice, lemon juice, and the sugar syrup in a tall glass.
4. Top it up with Sprite or 7Up. Garnish with a spring of mint.
5. Serve chilled.
