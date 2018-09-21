Rhea Chakraborty Gets Trolled For Sharing These Photos. Here is Why

Veteran director Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 70th birthday today and wishes have poured in from B-town. The director also made a special announcement on the joyous occasion by returning to film direction for the first time since 1999. Mahesh Bhatt is all set to direct Alia Bhatt in a sequel to his 1991 hit ‘Sadak’. Of the many eminent b-town personalities who wished Bhatt, includes Rhea Chakraborty. She also posted a few candid pictures of her with Mahesh Bhatt. Check out the picture.

While the pictures showed the actress and the director adorably holding each other in arms, she posted those with a caption in which she expressed her fondness and love for Bhatt.

“Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir, this is us – you held me with love, you showed me love, and you have unclipped my wings forever, you are the “heart hitting ” fire that ignites every soul it comes by! Words fail me I love you [sic],” she captioned the post.

As soon as she posted it, soon hateful comments came up. Some people found her dressing too obscene and some even compared with Anup Jalota and Jasleen Kaur couple who has an age difference of 37 among themselves. However, there were a few who slammed the trolls for making such nasty comments on a veteran director like Bhatt. Check out some of the comments.