Sensational actress Monalisa looks absolutely gorgeous in her new avatar

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm.

In the latest photos which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared on her official Instagram account, Monalisa looks alluring as she poses for the camera celebrating one year of hoichoi TV where her upcoming Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo season 2 will be airing in which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas plays the role of a seductive bhabhi called Jhuma Boudi.

Dressed in a sleeveless blue suit, Monalisa looks astonishing as she makes some sexy and cute poses for the camera.