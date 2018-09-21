celebrities

Sensational actress Monalisa looks absolutely gorgeous in her new avatar

Sep 21, 2018, 04:25 pm IST
Less than a minute
Monalisa-gorgeous

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm.

In the latest photos which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared on her official Instagram account, Monalisa looks alluring as she poses for the camera celebrating one year of hoichoi TV where her upcoming Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo season 2 will be airing in which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas plays the role of a seductive bhabhi called Jhuma Boudi.

Dressed in a sleeveless blue suit, Monalisa looks astonishing as she makes some sexy and cute poses for the camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Acting Is All About Honesty…. #actorslife #versatile #lovemywork #actorforlife #nazar Outfit : @ziaa_rrish Makeup: @anilsingh21011

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Tags

Related Articles

Ranbir-Katrina's-break-up
Jul 6, 2018, 08:30 am IST

Here is how Alia Bhatt reacted to blaming her for Ranbir-Katrina’s break-up

Jan 26, 2018, 09:41 am IST

Sai Pallavi’s Pre-Marital Sex Thriller Postponed

Janhvi-Kapoor-stunning
Aug 28, 2018, 11:53 pm IST

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her latest sun-kissed photograph: See Pic

Janhvi-and-Khushi
Jul 15, 2018, 10:52 am IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor share a strong bond, here is the proof

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close