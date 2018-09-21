Bigg Boss Season 12 has taken contestants from diverse fields and so far has managed to keep the audience glued to the screen. So far we have seen a high-voltage drama with which the controversial show is characterised. Arguments began as early as the third day itself. Lately, nominations for the first elimination of the season took place and as expected, this created an atmosphere of tension inside the house and contestants went against each other.

Kriti-Roshmi was among the contestants who got nominated. Kriti became emotional after the nominations and Sreesanth tried to pacify her by opening up about his lifetime ban imposed by BCCI on entering any cricket ground.

The talented swing bowler with the best “seam position” of his time told that he doesn’t have permission to go to any cricket stadium and he hasn’t been there for the last 5 years. He added that even if his child plays cricket, he won’t be able to enter his school cricket ground as well. He was trying to reveal it all to Kriti for calming her down. Kriti was upset and crying all the time.

Sreesanth appears very likely that he will once again indulge in a brawl with Shivashish.