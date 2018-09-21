These Indian Movies to be selected as official entry for Oscar 2019

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is the most prestigious awards given for artistic and technical merit for films. It seems the race for the Oscars 2019 has started in India. Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Newton’ was selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2018. The Amit V. Masurkar directorial couldn’t manage to secure a nomination in the category of Best Foreign Film. As per the latest buzz, there are 28 distinct films which are in the contention to become India’s official entry to the Oscars 2019.

A report in an entertainment portal suggested that the announcement for India’s official entry to the Oscars 2019 will be made on September 22, 2018. Interestingly, the report suggested that there are 28 films in the race, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Padmaavat’, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Raazi’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Manto’ and Varun Dhawan’s ‘October’.

‘Padmaavat’, which was embroiled in several controversies, was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meghna Gulzar’s directorial ‘Raazi’, which was based on the novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, managed to do quite well at the box office and minted over Rs 100 crore. ‘Manto’, which has been directed by Nandita Das, has hit the silver screens on September 21.

The announcement is expected to be made in the morning at the IMPPA house, a source told Pinkvilla.

Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Gali Guleiyan’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘PadMan, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Love Sonia’ are also on the list.