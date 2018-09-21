celebrities

This is why Aaradhya has not watched any of Abhishek-Aishwarya paired films

Sep 21, 2018, 10:41 pm IST
Less than a minute
Aishwarya-Abhishek

Aishwarya and Abhishek real-life couple, who were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan (2010), is all set to reunite on the silver screen in Anurag Kashyap’s production, Gulab Jamun.

Recently, Abhishek revealed that he and Aishwarya were looking forward to start shooting for Gulab Jamun, which had a “beautiful” and “very sensitive script”.

The Manmarziyaan actor also revealed that their daughter Aaradhya had not watched any of their films. When asked how she will react to watching her parents together on screen, Abhishek said, “She will be fine. She has not seen our films. She has seen the odd song here and there. She is too young, she is only six.”

Gulab Jamun will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara, and is rumoured to go on floors by June or July next year.

Tags

Related Articles

brand ambassador
Apr 28, 2018, 08:22 am IST

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to become brand ambassador for India-China ties

Dec 7, 2017, 10:48 pm IST

Have you ever heard about Asia’s 2nd most sexiest Girl: See Nia Sharma’s more pics

Jan 13, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Saina Nehawal Biopic: Shraddha Kapoor starrer film not shelved

Feb 9, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

Even Without doing much films, this is how actress Rekha earns a very good amount monthly

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close