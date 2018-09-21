Tips To Get Rid Of Back and Shoulder Acne

Just like your face, your back has many sebaceous glands that secrete sebum. When sebum builds up in the hair follicles of your back, along with some dead skin cells, it causes back acne.

Remedies To Treat Back Acne

Aloe Vera

You Will Need

1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

What You Have To Do

Extract a teaspoon of aloe gel from an aloe vera leaf.

Apply it to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off.

How Often You Should Do This

You must do this 2 to 3 times daily.

Why This Works

Aloe vera gel possesses natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help in getting rid of inflammatory acne. It also exhibits anti-acne activities and enhances the effect of other popular acne medications like tretinoin.

Lemon Juice



?

You Will Need

½ lemon

Cotton swabs (optional)

What You Have To Do

Squeeze the juice from half a lemon.

Soak a cotton swab in it and apply it to your acne lesions.

Soak a cotton swab in it and apply it to your acne lesions. You can also scrub half a lemon directly all over your back.

Leave the lemon juice on for about 30 minutes, after which you can wash it off.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this once daily.

Why This Works

The bactericidal and anti-inflammatory properties of lemons help in fighting acne.

Baking Soda

You Will Need

1 tablespoon of baking soda

Water (as required)

What You Have To Do

To a tablespoon of baking soda, add some water and make a thick paste.

Apply an even layer of the baking soda paste to your back.

Allow the mixture to dry on your skin for at least 20 minutes.

Wash it off your back while gently scrubbing it off your skin.

How Often You Should Do This

You must do this 2 to 3 times daily, but make sure you only scrub once.

Why This Works

The alkaline nature of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) restores the normal pH of your skin, hence alleviating the symptoms of acne. Additionally, it can also exfoliate your skin, getting rid of the accumulated dead cells and sebum in the pores.

Coconut Oil

You Will Need

1 tablespoon of virgin coconut oil

What You Have To Do

Take a tablespoon of virgin coconut oil in your palms.

Massage it evenly on your back before you take a bath.

Allow the oil to work for 30 minutes before rinsing it off.

You can also consume a tablespoon of virgin coconut oil every morning for added benefits.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this once or twice daily.

Why This Works