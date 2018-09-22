India

23-Year-Old Man Stabs 43-Year-Old Boyfriend For Asking Sex

Sep 22, 2018, 11:32 am IST
In a shocking turn of events, a 23-year-old youth stabbed his 43-year-old boyfriend for demanding sex.

The incident took place in Pune on Wednesday night.

As per the police report, the 23-year-old visited the 43-year-old man where the 2 had sex. In the morning, when the 43-year-old asked for sex again, the 23-year-old refused & stabbed him.

The victim is in the hospital in a stable condition.

While the police did not disclose the names of the 2 men, a case has been registered by the 43-year-old man against his boyfriend under 307 IPC for an attempt to murder.

