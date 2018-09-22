Army chief Bipin Rawat Feels this is the Right Time to Give Pakistan a fitting Reply

India had officially cancelled any chance of talks with Pakistan citing the brutal killing of Indian officers by Pakistani entities as a reason. Pakistan made it worse by tagging Burhan Wani as a “freedom fighter” in one of their postal stamps released recently. NowArmy chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday welcomed government’s decision to call off talks with Pakistan and said that it’s time to give it back to Pakistan army and terrorists.

“Talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand,” said General Bipin Rawat soon after Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan called India’s decision “arrogant and negative”.

“I think our government’s policy has been quite clear and concise. We’ve made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism,” Rawat told ANI.

He felt that India should avenge the barbarism carried out by terrorists and Pakistan army.

“Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin … not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain,” Rawat said. He said the government has given the army freedom to carry out operations and its effects can be seen soon.