Case Against three Famous Bars in Kerala For Selling Liquor Online

Excise department has filed a case against three famous bars in Kochi for selling liquor online. Cochin Palace, Radisson Blu, Gokulam Park are the three hotels which have been found to have broken the rules. The case is for giving ads online and promoting consumption of alcohol online.

Deputy Excise Commissioner had got information about these three bars breaking Abkari rules. An advertisement was put on a website called ‘Deal Gun’announcing that liquor will be sold at a smaller price. According to abkari laws, giving such ads is against law. It can invite punishment up to 6 months of imprisonment and fine up to Rs 25000.