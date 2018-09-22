KeralaLatest News

Case Against three Famous Bars in Kerala For Selling Liquor Online

Sep 22, 2018, 11:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Excise department has filed a case against three famous bars in Kochi for selling liquor online. Cochin Palace, Radisson Blu, Gokulam Park are the three hotels which have been found to have broken the rules. The case is for giving ads online and promoting consumption of alcohol online.

Deputy Excise Commissioner had got information about these three bars breaking Abkari rules. An advertisement was put on a website called ‘Deal Gun’announcing that liquor will be sold at a smaller price. According to abkari laws, giving such ads is against law. It can invite punishment up to 6 months of imprisonment and fine up to Rs 25000.

Tags

Related Articles

workers resting under palm trees in Dubai
May 25, 2017, 07:46 am IST

This country shortens working hours for three months

Jan 11, 2018, 11:09 am IST

Krrish 4 release date revealed!

Apple celebrates Earth Day
Aug 3, 2018, 01:59 pm IST

Apple Inc becomes the first $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company

Oct 24, 2017, 06:56 pm IST

India maintains positive economic growth for past 3 years,says Arun Jaitely

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close