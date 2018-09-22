Celebration Went Wrong, Footballer Falls Down From 9 Foot Wall

You must have come across a number of different styles of celebrations after someone scores a goal in football. Many times, these celebrations have landed players in some serious injuries as well. But this celebration is completely different where the player landed down a 9-foot wall.

It was Swiss team FC Zürich’s Benjamin Kololliwho celebrated his goal by unknowingly jumping down a 9-foot concrete wall during his team’s Europa League match against AEK Larnaca FC. Kololli first crossed the advertisement hoardings and then jumped over the wall, falling into the space separating stands from the ground. “I was scared for my life,” said Kololli, who escaped uninjured. Watch video here: