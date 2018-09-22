KeralaLatest News

Remand Report Reveals Shocking Details About Franco Mulakkal’s Actions

Sep 22, 2018, 03:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

The remand report against Bishop Franco Mulakkal is out and it holds details that will leave you really shocked. The report confirms the attempt of molestation and says he used his power to blackmail the nun and molest her.

Franco used his powerful position and stature and blackmailed the victim that if he was opposed,  the victim will have to leave the sabha. It also says Franco had attempted to silence the victim and her associates by offering Money and other benefits.

Remand report says the dress Franco worn during the act, the laptop he used before, the DNA samples has to be collected. It also mentions that Bishop’s sexual potency test has to be done.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 11, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

A roadside bomb blast killed six people in eastern Afghanistan

Jan 13, 2018, 10:29 am IST

CPI leader D Raja criticised for the back door entry to the house of Justice Chelameswar

Feb 14, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Pakistan may be watchlist, US pushes motion

Feb 9, 2018, 05:52 pm IST

NITI Aayog Health Index Report : Kerala retains top spot, see the rank list

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close