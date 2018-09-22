Remand Report Reveals Shocking Details About Franco Mulakkal’s Actions

The remand report against Bishop Franco Mulakkal is out and it holds details that will leave you really shocked. The report confirms the attempt of molestation and says he used his power to blackmail the nun and molest her.

Franco used his powerful position and stature and blackmailed the victim that if he was opposed, the victim will have to leave the sabha. It also says Franco had attempted to silence the victim and her associates by offering Money and other benefits.

Remand report says the dress Franco worn during the act, the laptop he used before, the DNA samples has to be collected. It also mentions that Bishop’s sexual potency test has to be done.