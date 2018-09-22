This is What Anup Jalota’s Ex Wife Said About His Relationship With Jasleen

Anup Jalota- Jasleen Jodi is the one that caught the most attention in the ongoing edition of Bigg Boss and for the right reasons. The couple has an age difference of 37 between them but they don’t seem to have a problem with it. The Bhajan king Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu’s ‘vichitra jodi’ is sure to grab more eyeballs in the days to come but now Anup’ former wife Sonali Rathod has come out opening up about her former husband’s new relation.

In a media interaction, she firstly says that she doesn’t watch Bigg Boss and then asks as to why she would talk about her ex-husband. As per Sonali, she has moved on and is very happy in her life now. In the end, she wishes Anup the very best in his professional as well as personal life.

Sonali was Anup’s colleague from the industry and they used to perform together initially. They tied the knot but things didn’t work and the couple got separated. Anup relation with his second wife Bina Bhatia didn’t last for long either. Later Anup got hitched for the third time to Medha Gujral who left the world in 2014. Jasleen is his fourth partner and the relationship has been going for 3.5 years.

Meanwhile Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu said that he himself introduced Jasleen to Anup Jalota so that she could polish her singing skills; however, he and his family had no idea that they had been dating each other for three years and a half. He said he is equally upset with the relation and will not approve of it.