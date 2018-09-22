TVS NTorq : Why this Scooter is Soon Becoming the Crowd’ Favourite

The TVS NTorq reported sales of 18,278 units in July 2018. Its most direct competitor, Honda Activa-based Grazia was almost a 1,000 units behind with 17,147 units sold. So the question is why is this scooter the new favourite of the crowd? Well we are not forgetting that Suzuki Access is still the champion of the segment with 36,596 units sold in July but that’s mainly because of the long time it has been in the market. Here is why people love it.

The NTorq gets a 125 cc, 4 stroke, single cylinder, air cooled, OHC engine which produces 9.25 Bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. These are the most balanced figures among all the 125cc scooters.

TVS NTorq gets a features list that rivals the Honda Grazia – along with the obvious, you also get a clock, average speed, top speed recorder, lap timer, and service and helmet reminders. There is no non-disc brake variant of the Ntorq at this moment; all get a 230mm front disc brake. It also gets a charging socket in the boot and a boot lamp, and an engine kill switch. The engine oil temperature is also on display, and there is an app-enabled parking locator as well as Bluetooth technology that helps it pair with Android phones. This is also the only scooter to get an engine with a three-valve head.

There’s absolutely no doubt about the fact that the NTorq is a looker. Its sharp design language along with sporty duo-tone paint schemes and faux carbon fiber finish make it a head-turner no matter where you go. A TVS Racing logo is present on several parts of the scooter. Another thing making it remarkably good-looking are the blacked-out multi spoke alloy wheels.