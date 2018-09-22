Xiaomi to Launch these 4 Products on September 27. Know All of them

Xiaomi seems to be gearing up for a device launching spree. In an upcoming event in Bengaluru on September 27 it will launch new smart home products ahead of the Diwali season.

Xiaomi has updated its cover picture on the Twitter handle which drops subtle hints at the products that we could expect to see at the launch event. The theme of their teasers have been “Smarter living”

Firstly, the cover photo shows a fitness band, which is expected to be the Mi Band 3. One of the other teasers on Twitter shows a Mi Band 3 with heart rate sensor. Also, Manu Kumar Jain had teased a photo with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan along with a caption that reads that Xiaomi will be launching the next Mi Band in India next week.

Then comes the air purifier. The company seems to have realised that with Diwali approaching, it is the right time to launch an air purification device- Mi Air Purifier 2S.

Then comes an IoT enabled surveillance camera, which could be the Mi Home smart camera that can also capture 360 degrees videos. The product has already been launched in China and it comes with a motorized swivelling top that can rotate to capture photos. It is also capable of recording 1080p videos at 20fps.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4-series is already familiar for Indians and this time there are three models to choose from. The upgraded Mi TV 4s is expected to make its way into India. The TV has a 55-inch panel with 4K HDR support and AI Voice Remote.

unfortunately, so far we have no knowledge about the pricing but with September 27 almost here, its just a few hours before the Chinese brand reveals every detail about their product.