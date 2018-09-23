Latest NewsEntertainment

Arjun Reddy’s Tamil version ‘Varma’ official teaser out : Watch Here

Sep 23, 2018, 06:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

Arjun Reddy’s tamil version ‘Varma’ stars Dhruv, son of Chiyaan Vikram, and Megha Choudhury, both making their debut.

Varma is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bala and the shooting has been wrapped up now. And on the occasion of Dhruv’s birthday today, the makers have released the teaser of the film.

Varma has Dhruv sporting a similar beard like Vijay Deverakonda did in Arjun Reddy and portrays the bad-guy look. One gets a feeling that the originality of the story may have gotten sidelined a bit in the remake and Dhruv might still be young to play such a multi-faceted character.

Watch the teaser of Varma is here:

Tags

Related Articles

Kathua rape case before Supreme Court
Apr 26, 2018, 11:42 am IST

KATHUA RAPE CASE; COURT TO HEAR PLEA; BREAKING NEWS

indian army
Jul 14, 2017, 09:37 pm IST

J&K : 102 terrorists killed in 7 months

Pharrell William's glamorous fashion magazine cover with Aishwarya Rai: See Pics
Apr 3, 2018, 11:28 am IST

Pharrell William’s glamorous fashion magazine cover with Aishwarya Rai: See Pics

Feb 8, 2018, 07:34 pm IST

Rare Pictures of Mollywood beauty Lena! See pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close