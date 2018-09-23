Arjun Reddy’s Tamil version ‘Varma’ official teaser out : Watch Here

Arjun Reddy’s tamil version ‘Varma’ stars Dhruv, son of Chiyaan Vikram, and Megha Choudhury, both making their debut.

Varma is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bala and the shooting has been wrapped up now. And on the occasion of Dhruv’s birthday today, the makers have released the teaser of the film.

Varma has Dhruv sporting a similar beard like Vijay Deverakonda did in Arjun Reddy and portrays the bad-guy look. One gets a feeling that the originality of the story may have gotten sidelined a bit in the remake and Dhruv might still be young to play such a multi-faceted character.

Watch the teaser of Varma is here: