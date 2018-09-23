BJP calls for 12-hour bandh on Wednesday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a statewide bandh at West Bengal on September 26 to protest against the police action in a school in which a college student died after being injured in Islampur clash. The bandh will be observed for 12 hours from dawn to dusk.

According to reports, on September 20, students of a north Bengal school staged a protest demanding the appointment of teachers of science and literature. The protest led to a clash between them and police in which a former student died and another got severely injured. In the clash, some policemen and locals were also injured.

The death toll has reached two. Rajesh Sarkar, an ITI student, died on Thursday. While another deceased, identified as Tapas Barman, succumbed to injuries in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, officials said on Saturday. Barman was a local resident and former student of Daribhit High School in Islampur area. Trouble brewed over recruitment of Urdu teachers for the school as students said they needed Science and English teachers.

Also Read : Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 36 schemes in UP

According to reports, SP Sumnit Kumar has admitted that the deceased student had received bullet injuries and said the police were investigating who fired the gunshots.

Kumar said people in the mob were carrying illegal arms and bombs, and 14 police constables were injured in the clash. He said seven people, including some BJP supporters, were detained in connection with the incident.