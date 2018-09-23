Case Against Joy Mathew For Taking Part in a Protest in Support of Nun

Actor Joy Mathew has been charged with a case for taking part in a protest showing solidarity with the nun, who has been at the receiving end of some abusive behaviour from Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Police had already warned not to conduct protests in Mittayitheruvu, a popular place in Kozhikode district. But Joy Mathew, along with a few other public figures held the protest. The case was taken by Kozhikode town Police on 22 people including the actor himself.

It was on last Wednesday that under the leadership of Joy Mathew, a protest was held in support of the victim nun and demanding the arrest of Franco Mulakkal. When the protest entered Mittayitheruv, it was stopped by the police. But Joy Mathew and team went ahead, without caring the restrictions set by the police.

“There are restrictions on holding such protests in Mittayitheruv. This has been kept as a result of the decision of Corporation and district administration. Such cases have been taken before as well ” said a police official.

Joy Mathew is known for his sharp and honest observations about the current issues.