Latest NewsTechnology

Facebook Portal Video Chat Device is Here. All You Need to Know

Sep 23, 2018, 07:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Facebook might finally be ready to unveil its video chat device-Portal. As reported by Cheddar, the device is Facebook’s first foray into consumer tech outside of Oculus, and is similar to Amazon’s recently-updated Echo Show.Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot devices add video to the audio experience via voice assistant Alexa. While Echo home devices are microphone-equipped speakers, the Amazon Echo Show and Spot also include a display.

The outlet’s source said the device will come in two screen sizes and could cost around $400 for the larger size, while the smaller version could be priced at $300. That’s compared to $229.99 for the Echo Show. The device will include a privacy shutter to cover its wide-angle video camera, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize and follow people using it for video calls. It will let you play music, watch a video, view recipes and look at news briefs.

According to the report, Facebook originally planned to announce Portal at its annual F8 developer conference in May “But the company’s scandals, including the Cambridge Analytica data breach and the bombshell revelation that Russia used the platform to interfere with the 2016 elections, led executives to shelve the announcement at the last minute,” claimed a report.

This will be the first piece of hardware to make it out of Facebook’s hardware lab Building 8, which has touted projects like cameras, drones and brain-scanning technology.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 10, 2018, 10:16 am IST

Delhi hospital removed 856 kidney stones from a middle-aged man

Jan 30, 2018, 09:34 pm IST

This reason made pregnant woman to give birth at the front gate of a healthcare center

Feb 16, 2018, 05:43 pm IST

These are something interesting to be known about the overnight internet sensation sexy wink girl Priya Varrier

Apr 18, 2018, 07:03 am IST

Ten dead, many injured in West Bengal twin storms, rains lash Odisha

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close