Gautam Gambhir’s Twitter Account Hacked. Guess What the Hacker Does With It!

In a world where there a million ways for your cyber data to be stolen, nobody is completely safe. One has to be extremely careful with their social media accounts or will have to pay the price for it as Gautam Gambhir, India’s former opening batsman found out. Gambhir discovered that some messages must’ve got sent from his Twitter account to his friends suspiciously and he tried to warn them about it.

There is no denying the fact that Twitter and Instagram have proved to be really weak when it comes to the security of users especially celebs these days. A number of celebrities have been at the receiving end of hacking and hackers have a special liking towards film stars and cricketers, it seems.

Tagging Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke, Kumar Sangakkara and famous Bollywood actress, Chitrangada Singh, Gambhir tweeted this to warn them of his account being hacked.

“Hi @gilly381 @MClarke23 @KumarSanga2 @IChitrangda my twitter handle seems to be hacked. Please ignore the messages and I fear that hackers may have got out some personal info from you guys as well. Please beware”.

Later he made another tweet in which he said

“My earlier tweets regarding my twitter handle being hacked were deleted. This confirms again that my account is hacked. @TwitterIndia @Twitter @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety need some action from you guys”.

Well, Gambhir’s fear was true and soon his friends replied. Check out some of those replies.