ISRO Chairman Says India to Get More than 100 GBPS Internet Speed By this Year

Sep 23, 2018, 04:53 pm IST
Poor Internet speed has always been a problem in India and a lot of positive signs have come up in recent times regarding this.  Jio Fiber has promised to offer speeds India has never seen before but now It is ISRO Chairman Dr k Sivan who said that India will soon enjoy more than 100 Gbps high bandwidth connectivity across the country in the by 2019 with the launch of three GSAT satellites before the end of next year.

Dr K Sivan was speaking at the ninth convocation of Gitam (deemed to be university) on Saturday. “India has the world’s second largest internet user base. But, our present broadband speed is 76th in the world. Isro has already launched GSAT-19 in June 2017. This year, Isro will launch GSAT-11 and GSAT-29 and early next year, GSAT-20 will be launched.

All these are high throughput satellites and together they will provide more than 100 Gbps high bandwidth connectivity across the country which will help bridge the digital divide,” said Sivan while addressing the convocation as the chief guest.

