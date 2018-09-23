Kummanam Rajasekharan Coming Back to Kerala

Former BJP secretary and current governor of Mizoram Kummanam Rajasekharan is going to come back to Kerala for a 4-day visit. He will reach the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday at 4 pm. He will go to Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology at around 6 pm and will leave to Press club.

He will take part in a function of the release of a book about former prime minister A B Vajpayee in press club. His return to Mizoram will be on Sunday. He will inaugurate Vidyapeetha Heritage Institute in Aranmula during the visit. Also, Kummanam will take part in a function felicitating those who took part in the flood rescue programmes.