Man Wants Tapsee On a Date With Him, You Need to See Her Epic Reply

Taapsee Pannu’s latest movie “Manmarziyan” may not have created any ripples in box-office but was in the news making different controversies. The film was forced to delete certain scenes from it after the Sikh community had raised a protest. Out of three, two scenes were removed because they showed Sikh characters smoking cigarettes while the third one, which was a marriage scene, was deleted as the bride was engrossed in the thoughts of her ex-boyfriend while coming out of Gurudwara with her husband.

But it is worth noticing that the Sikh character removes the turban before he smokes. This is what Tapsee tweeted about it. “My religion never taught me to censor someone’s feelings. I don’t know who gave these bunch of self-proclaimed religion saviours the authority to decide what a woman can think and what not. Did u ? And if not will u stay quiet when they tell u what to think n what not ! I won’t !”

But then another incident really throws light on how much Tapsee is frustrated. A man asked Taapsee for going on a date on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He wrote,

Can we go on a date @taapsee ?? tomorrow i hv no office #highhopes, lol ? — Mandeep Singh (@mandy4youtruly) September 20, 2018

But guess how Tapsee replied. Her reply reflects how much she is upset with the deletion of the scenes. She said \

“Sorry that is not allowed in my religion. Can’t date before marriage. Take permission from the religious army before u even THINK of such a thing Coz apparently there is a check on that too ”

Sorry that is not allowed in my religion. Can’t date before marriage. Take permission from the religious army before u even THINK of such a thing Coz apparently there is a check on that too ? https://t.co/uEnEEW5uT1 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

What do you think about Tapsee’s reply? Do you think it was right to delete the scenes from the movie?