Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition is Here. All You Need to Know

In order to cash in on the festive season, Maruti has introduced a new Swift Special edition. The Swift special edition is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom (Delhi).The special edition Swift comes with several added features and is available only on the entry-level LXi and LDi variants. The new features and equipment are available on both the exterior and interiors.

Maruti has added a single-din Bluetooth stereo with two speakers and black painted wheel caps on the base Swift variant at no extra cost. Additionally, the car comes with front power windows, ABS, Dual front airbags and rear parking sensors as standard equipment. The special edition Swift is available with either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.3-litre diesel engine option. On the outside, the Maruti Suzuki Swift special edition comes with body-coloured ORVMs, door handles and wheel covers finished in black.

The petrol engine produces 83bhp and 115Nm of torque while the diesel unit churns out 74bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. Maruti Suzuki first introduced the 2018 Swift hatchback at this year’s Auto Expo held in February. Since then, the Swift has managed to sell over 19,000 units in monthly sales.