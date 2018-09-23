This is What Ramesh Chennithala Said about Kerala P.M’s Salary Challenge

To help raise fund for reconstructing Kerala, after the floods caused massive destruction, Kerala CM had exhorted the government officials to take part in a salary challenge. The idea was to make everyone donate their one month’s salary to the cause of rebuilding Kerala. Now, leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has said that Salary challenge by Chief minister is a complete failure. He also dismissed the statistics government had released through media about the money collected through the challenge.

“The officials have given a fitting reply to the government who tried to bring people under control using threats and power. About 1500 government employees in Secretariat alone have given dissent note. From the financial department about 173 employees, and from public administration department more than 700 employees and from assembly Secretariat, about 433 employees have sent their dissent note,” said Ramesh Chennithala.

He added that in government-aided school, about 70 percent of the teachers have shown negative attitude towards salary challenge. He said some officials were forced to accept the challenge as there were threats. He said 40 percent of the officials are from places where the floods occurred. “At least those officials could have been spared from the challenge”, said Ramesh