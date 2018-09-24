CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Aamir Khan’s First look in Thugs Of Hindostan Unveiled as Motion Poster; Watch

Firangi, who can be seen travelling on a horse, seems to be the connection between land and sea which have divided the other thugs.

Sep 24, 2018, 04:16 pm IST
Aamir Khan has described his character Firangi as the ‘most honest human being’ on earth in the latest motion poster from his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. A new motion poster featuring the final (and probably the most-anticipated) thug from Yash Raj Films’ new project hit the Internet today.

Aamir Khan appears as a tipsy traveler (notice that mead bottle strapped to his side), who is cheerful but he is up to some mischief. “Sachai toh humara doosra naam hai and bharosa humara kaam… dadi kasam,” Aamir wrote.

Also, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who are also on Aamir’s Thugs gang, warned us against this thug. Sharing the latest motion poster on her Instagram page, katrina Kaif wrote: “… Beware of this Thug,” while Fatima added: “Iss Thug se Bach Kar dikhao.”

